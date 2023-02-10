Boston Cold Case From 70's Reopened, Police Ask For Public's Help

An almost 50-year-old murder case is being reviewed by modern-day detectives who hope someone will step up with information that could finally identify the circumstances of the homicide, officials say.

A body found on August 23, 1975 in the Madison Park area was determined to be 61-year-old Ruth Bayla Pearson, of Newton, according to the Boston Police Department. She died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

Two weeks after the discovery of her body, her 1972 red Camaro was found in the Orchard Park Development.

Pearson was described as looking younger than her age and was known to go to bars and restaurants in the Copley Square area in Cambridge. She often went by her middle name, Bayla, or Francesca.

Fast forward to 2023, and investigators in the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are revisiting the case.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade's long investigation," said the statement from the Boston Police Department.

The Boston Police Department asks that anyone with information relating to the investigation call (617) 343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or 1-800-494-8477. They can also text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

