Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: West Nile Virus Detected In Massachusetts For The First Time In 2022
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Supposedly Killed By Dump Truck On Huntington Avenue

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A damaged city bicycle
A damaged city bicycle Photo Credit: Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Boston, according to authorities and other news outlets.

The incident happened in the area of Huntington Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue around 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, Boston Police and WHDH report. The collision was strong enough to snap the bike's frame, WHDH reports. 

“I was walking today and it was a walk sign but it was also giving cars a green light,” one witness told the outlet. “It’s just Boston. It’s a busy place but I hope the bike rider’s OK.”

The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital suffering from serious injuries where he later died, according to police. 

While police did not confirm what kind of truck was involved, WHDH reports that is was a dump truck. The driver of the truck did stay at the scene and is working with police during their investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.