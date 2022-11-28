Autopsies Performed On Fetal Remains Found In South Boston Apartment Freezer

Autopsies have been performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females that were found in the freezer of a South Boston apartment earlier this month, authorities said.

Police responded to the apartment at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

It was later determined that investigators found fetal remains inside the apartment, Boston Police said. One set was found on Thursday and additional sets were found on Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later performed a post-mortem examination and police said the outcome of the autopsies are pending.

So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

