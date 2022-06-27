Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
At Least 16 Displaced By 4-Alarm Fire In Boston Neighborhood: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Crews battle the fire at 59 Wales Street in Dorchester
Crews battle the fire at 59 Wales Street in Dorchester

At least 16 people are displaced following a four-alarm fire at a multi-person home in Boston, fire officials said. 

Crews responded to the fire at 59 Wales Avenue in Dorchester around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Boston Fire Department said on Twitter

The fire also spread to the adjacent building and crews were able to extinguish the fire within the hour, the department said. 

Afterwards, the American Red Cross of Massachusetts was said to be on scene assisting those who were displaced. 

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. 

