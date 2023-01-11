At-Large Roxbury Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say.

Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice.

Two people were shot in the incident, the police department said, but the shooter was not apprehended, police said.

Police arrived on the scene to see a dark-colored BMW SUV, with gun shot damage to the windows, leaving the scene, according to Live Boston 617. The vehicle, driven by the two victims, drove to Brigham Women’s Hospital and left the vehicle by the door.

The gun shot victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police found spent shell casings and other ballistic evidence at the original crime scene, Live Boston 617 reported.

No shooter has been identified. The investigation is active and ongoing.

