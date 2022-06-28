Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

54-Year-Old Waltham Man Killed In I-90 Motorcycle Crash In Allston

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Mark Ganong
Mark Ganong Photo Credit: Facebook/Mark Ganong

A 54-year-old man from Waltham has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Boston, authorities said.

Mark Ganong died after apparently losing control of his Harley Davidson and striking the median while traveling eastbound on the Mass Pike (I-90) in Allston around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said. 

The incident closed the left lanes of the highway until about 2:30 a.m. the next day, police added. No other information was released. The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.