$50K Bond For Man In Boston Busted On Child Porn Charges: DA

A judge ordered a Boston man held on a $50,000 bond on Thursday, Nov. 10, after charging him with two counts of child pornography, authorities said.

Anthonie Hollaar, 35, faces one charge of distributing material of a child in a sexual act and possession of child porn, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Police arrested Hollaar on Wednesday following an investigation by the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit and several federal agencies. The months-long probe tracked numerous download's to Hollaar's computer that featured children and adults engaging in sex, the prosecutor said.

Along with his bond, Hollaar, who is in the United States on a visa, must surrender his passport, avoid contact with anyone under 18 years old, stay 300 feet away from daycares, parks, playgrounds, toy stores, and libraries, the district attorney's office said. He also had to give up his desktop computer and allow probation officers to search his electronic devices.

“As this investigation makes clear, no one should be under the impression that they can access such harmful material without drawing the attention of law enforcement at the state and federal level," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a news release. "Nor should anyone be under the impression that the production of this material doesn’t leave lasting emotional and physical scars on the children involved."

Hollaar will return to court on December 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.