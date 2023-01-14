5 Men Wanted In Connection With New Year's Day Attack In Downtown Boston: Police

Boston Police are looking for five men wanted in connection with an assault on another man that took place on New Year's Day in the city.

The incident happened near 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Boston Police report.

During the incident, a male victim was punched and kicked several times by the group, resulting in him sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the five suspects who are described as the following:

Suspect 1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest.

Suspect 2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red Sox cap, dark zip up hooded jacket, white Patriots game jersey with #87 on the front and tan colored pants.

Suspect 3: White male, clean-shaven with dark hair, wearing a white ball cap with a patch, a dark colored zip up with a white design or patch on the left chest, dark colored pants with white writing on the left leg and white sneakers.

Suspect 4: White male with facial hair, wearing a dark ball cap on backwards, a blue Patriots game jersey with #87, red hooded shirt, dark jeans and white shoes.

Suspect 5: White male, wearing a dark ball cap with a design on front, dark jacket, dark pants.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

