5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police

A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials.

Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park when they saw vehicles that matched the description of cars involved with previous incidents of such offences around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police arrested five people from the vehicles and confiscated three guns, including one emblazoned with the phrase "Diamond Boys" in glittery imagery.

The weapons taken from the young people included a 9 mm Smith and Wesson, with 10 rounds in the magazine, that had been stolen out of New Hampshire, a Ghost Gun with 14 rounds in its magazine, and a 9 mm Ruger loaded with one round in its chamber and 14 in its magazine.

The arrested individuals were:

Angelica Pena, 18, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a West Roxbury District Court warrant for home invasion

Johan Ortega-Nunez, 20, of Dorchester, was arrested on a Dorchester District Court warrant for:

assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,

vandalism, and

threats.

Kidnapping

Armed robbery

Assault and battery with a firearm

Carjacking

Ortega-Nunez was also charged with:

A 16-year-old boy was charged with

Kidnapping

Carjacking

Armed robbery

Assault and battery with a firearm

Unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm

A 15-year-old boy was charged with:

Kidnapping

Carjacking

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Armed robbery,

Assault and battery with a firearm

A 17-year-old boy was charged with:

Kidnapping

Carjacking

Unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Armed robbery

Assault and battery with a firearm

The incidents are still under investigation. Boston police ask that anyone with additional information contact District E-18 Detectives of Hyde Park at (617) 343-5607. To contact police anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

