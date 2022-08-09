3 Arrested in Revere After Police See Through Ruse To Hide Drugs As Cookies

State troopers said a large duffle bag they found in the trunk of a car labeled "cookies" this week had less to do with baking and everything to do with getting baked.

Bryan DaRosa, 18, Rick Pierre, 23, and Halland Pierre, 18, all of Lynn, were pulled over on Revere Beach Monday, Aug 8, after a state police trooper spotted DaRosa's BMW had no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker, the Massachusetts State Police Office said. The registration also had lapsed a month prior.

Because of that, police had to impound the car, which meant troopers would need to search it. That's when a simple traffic stop went from annoying to very bad for the three men.

Troopers found a loaded Colt single-action revolver with 30 rounds of ammunition in the front seat, police said. None of the men had a license for the weapon.

Police also found a large duffle bag in the trunk of the BMW labeled "Cookies." Inside they found several bags of marijuana along with 25 plastic tubes, each contained a rolled joint, state police said. Troopers said they also found drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, an electric grinder, and a cigarette rolling machine.

After speaking with the men, troopers said they determined the weed belonged to the driver, Bryan DaRosa.

Officials charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute, state police said.

Authorities charged Rick Pierre and Hallanda Pierre with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a firearm, troopers said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.