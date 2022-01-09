2 Men Fatally Shot Hours Apart In Dorchester, Roxbury: Police

Two men were shot to death hours apart in two neighboring Boston neighborhoods, authorities said.

Police first responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 7 Van Winkle Street in Dorchester just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Boston Police said. Upon arrival, officers learned that victim checked themself into a local hospital where he later died.

Police then responded to another report of shots fired in the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., police said. Responding officers found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said said whether the two incidents are related. Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

