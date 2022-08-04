13-Year-Old Boston Girl Missing Since Last Week, Police Hoping For Leads

Boston police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her home last week.

Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen at her Roxbury home in the Dewey Terrace area on Friday, July 29. She had on a black shirt, black pants, and multi-colored rainbow Crocs. Officers spoke with her shortly after she disappeared, but she refused to come home or give any information about where she was staying.

Authorities said she likes to hang around the Mattapan area.

Boston police detectives ask anyone with information on Nah-Tayleigh Brown's whereabouts to call investigators at (617) 343-4275 or dial 911.

