Podcaster Alex Cooper Says Boston U Soccer Coach Left Her ‘Traumatized,’ ‘Scarred’

In a profile interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Cooper addresses the incident but would not go into detail or name the coach. Instead, the 29-year-old focused on healing, “which I’m proud of myself for.”

“Now that I’ve created this platform, I feel new wisdom in certain aspects of my life, from experience and therapy and people I surround myself with,” Cooper told the magazine. “But with this specific thing, it’s so personal to me, and it took such a toll on my mental health.”

She shared that she recently reconnected with her former teammates, which has “been pretty cathartic.”

“I met up with one of my teammates in Santa Monica who I hadn’t seen since we graduated — we didn’t even say hi, we just both started crying,” Cooper added. “There’s another woman that went through it with me, and we finally saw each other recently and it’s just wild to talk about it together. Connecting with these other women with these scars, that’s the first step to me actually being like, ‘Oh my god, I’m feeling better.’”

Cooper played at Boston University from 2013-2015, according to her Go Terriers bio.

Cooper said she plans to discuss what happened someday on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She said she feels safe opening up to her fans, whom she calls the Daddy Gang, as they've been so supportive.

“The Daddy Gang sends me messages like, ‘Whenever you’re ready for the story, we will be here. And there’s no pressure,’” Cooper shared. “I will definitely discuss it on the podcast. I just don’t know when.”

Cooper recently embarked on her Unwell tour, which had its first show in Boston on Nov. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.