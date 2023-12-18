Light Rain Fog/Mist and Windy 60°

Pedestrian Dies In Boston Hit-Run Crash

A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in Charlestown on Monday morning, Dec. 18, and police are now searching for the driver.

Boston Police

 Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash
Khier Casino
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Alford and Dexter streets, according to posts by the Boston police.

The car drove away from the scene, which was just outside the Encore Boston Harbor casino, WHDH reported.

The pedestrian died later Monday morning.

No further details have been shared about the car or if any arrests have been made at this time.

Alford Street and Sullivan Square have reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m. as police continue investigating the fatal crash.

