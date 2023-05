A man asked a pair of teenaged girls inappropriate questions on the Red Line at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

He intentionally sat across from the girls, ages 13 and 15, and then engaged in a lewd act, police allege.

Police urge anyone who may recognize the man to call (617) 222-1050.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.