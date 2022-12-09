Friends Rally To Help Family Of Ex-Boston Red Sox Pitcher Turned Officer Who Died In Crash

A former MLB pitcher who stepped away from the game to become a Port Authority police officer in New York died when a wrong-way driver crashed into him. Now his family is asking for the public's help to provide for his children.

Anthony Varvaro, 37, ended his career as a reliever with the Red Sox but spent most of his time in the big leagues in Atlanta. He appeared on the mound in nine games for Boston in 2015 and 18 more for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket the following year before hanging up his cleats. That's when he decided to devote his life to a new calling.

Varvaro became a Port Authority officer in New York. He was an exemplary officer, according to his superiors. He died on Sunday, Sept. 11, as he was driving to a memorial event for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when a wrong-way driver collided with his vehicle in the Holland Tunnel. Henry Plazas, the 30-year-old driver who slammed into Varvaro, also died, ABC7 reported.

Varvaro's wife, Kerry, and their four children survive them.

Varvaro friends said he was a dedicated family man who wanted to ensure a good future for his children. They created a GoFundMe to help reach that goal.

"Nothing in the world mattered more to Anthony than his family, and this collection will ensure AJ, Johnny, Christian, and Savannah are taken care of for the future," the campaign reads.

So far, they've raised $20,000 of their $50,000 goal from 143 donors.

Click here for more information on the Varvaro family's GoFundMe.

