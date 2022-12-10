Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police

A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.

The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Massachusetts State Police report.

The man was reportedly hanging from his jacket after it go stuck on the platform. Two other workers pulled the man back up onto the platform and provided medical aid, police said.

The worker was eventually brought to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not released.

The incident is being investigated by MSP and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA).

