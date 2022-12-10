Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 4 Workers Overdose At Charles Park Construction Site In Cambridge: Police
News

Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The worker reportedly fell 150 from a platform on a crane at a construction site in South Boston
The worker reportedly fell 150 from a platform on a crane at a construction site in South Boston Photo Credit: Michael Gaida on Pixabay

A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.

The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Massachusetts State Police report.

The man was reportedly hanging from his jacket after it go stuck on the platform. Two other workers pulled the man back up onto the platform and provided medical aid, police said.

The worker was eventually brought to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not released. 

The incident is being investigated by MSP and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA).

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.