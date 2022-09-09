Where You Can Pay Respects To Queen Elizabeth In Boston Following Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at her castle in Scotland. She became a worldwide icon during her 70 years on the thrown, and millions of people have offered their condolences following her death.

Here's how you can leave your condolences in the Boston area.

The British Consulate will have a condolence book available for the public to sign. The office said well-wishers could add their names to the ledger at the Old North Church in Boston at 193 Salem Street on Monday, Sept. 12, through Wednesday. The church will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on those days.

Click here to leave a condolence online.

The JFK Library will allow people to sign a condolence book on Friday, Sept. 9, until 4 p.m. The presidential library is located at Columbia Point.

Queen Elizabeth only visited Boston once during her reign. It was her final stop during a tour of the United States in 1976. According to the New York Times, the monarch spent the day walking through the city and visiting historical sights. And despite Boston being where the American Revolution began and its large Irish population, the city welcomed her with few protests.

“We have enjoyed tremendously joining with the people of America and celebrations of the Bicentenary,” she said, according to the New York Times. “We are deeply grateful for the kindness with which we have been welcomed everywhere, not least here in Boston."

The Queen also met the First Lady while in Boston. Melnea Cass, a civil rights leader and community organizer dubbed the First Lady of Roxbury, was one of only a few people to get a private audience with her majesty.

Click here to watch Queen Elizabeth's speech during her visit to Boston.

