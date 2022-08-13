Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Breaking News: Tractor Trailer Rollover Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes On Mass Pike In Allston
Water Main Break Floods Streets Of Boston For Hours: Report

David Cifarelli
Water flooded the streets of downtown Boston early Saturday morning.
Water flooded the streets of downtown Boston early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Parts of downtown Boston were flooded after a massive water main break on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, NECN reports

The flooding occurred in and around the Boston Common with videos showing an insane rush of water at the intersection of Charles and Boylston streets. 

Water was seen flowing for at least two hours, according to separate posts from @BostonTVPhotog. The water was reportedly not turned off until shortly before 9 a.m., according to a post from Matthew Gregoire. 

It is unclear was caused the break, NECN reports.

