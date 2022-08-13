Water Main Break Floods Streets Of Boston For Hours: Report

Parts of downtown Boston were flooded after a massive water main break on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, NECN reports.

The flooding occurred in and around the Boston Common with videos showing an insane rush of water at the intersection of Charles and Boylston streets.

Water was seen flowing for at least two hours, according to separate posts from @BostonTVPhotog. The water was reportedly not turned off until shortly before 9 a.m., according to a post from Matthew Gregoire.

It is unclear was caused the break, NECN reports.

