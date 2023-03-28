Contact Us
US Coast Guard Launches Formal Investigation Into Spirit Of Boston Fire

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
The US Coast Guard has announced an official investigation into a fire that occurred on the Spirit of Boston on Friday, March 24
Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department on Twitter

The United States Coast Guard has announced a formal investigation into a fire that occurred on the Spirit of Boston on Friday, March 24, the organization reports.

The second-alarm fire started aboard the small passenger vessel docked at Commonwealth Pier in the Seaport District around 11:30 p.m., according to Boston Fire on Twitter. 

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the lower levels of the boat, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire. While no injuries were reported, the fire did cause extensive damage to the ship, the Coast Guard reports. 

"The investigation will allow for a full understanding of the events that led up to the fire and provide a way forward to prevent future events," the Coast Guard said in a statement. 

Anyone with information is asked to email investigators at SpiritOfBoston@uscg.mil starting Saturday, April 1. 

