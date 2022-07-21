The Royals Are Coming! Prince William, Kate Middleton To Visit Boston

Step aside, Paul Revere. This British invasion comes with its own press release.

Prince William and his wife Prince Kate Middleton will hold the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize in Boston later this year.

The Earthshot Prize goes to the people and projects who are working to "repair and regenerate the planet," a press release about the awards said.

In December, the Royals will choose five winners out of 15 finalists to win a £1 million prize (about $1.2 million) to help fund their initiatives.

The awards chose Boston because of Mayor Michelle Wu's focus on fighting global warming and emphasizing green technology, the release said. The group noted her ordinances to cut back Boston's use of fossil fuels and tobacco and her attempts to dismantle the private prison industry.

“We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards," said Mayor Wu in the press release. "This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations.”

