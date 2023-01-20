The Most Popular Fast Food In Massachusetts Will Not Surprise You

Massachusetts runs on Dunkin. The beloved coffee and doughnuts chain ranked at the top of the list for most favorite fast food in The Bay State.

Gambling.com recently examined Google Trends data of people in Massachusetts searching for a quick bite to eat and ranked the results. Dunkin won in a landslide, which explains why the company has nearly 1,000 locations in the state — the most of any chain, according to Stacker.com.

“It scored highest in three out of the four phrases analyzed — resulting in a final score of 53,” the survey notes. “The donut specialty chain has over 1000 outlets in the state of MA — so it’s no wonder residents are always on the lookout for their next fix!”

And the people of Massachusetts are loyal. Starbucks didn't make the top 25.

The second most favorite option, however, is less obvious.

Dominos Pizza ranked No. 2 on the list, far and away the most popular pizza chain. The next one doesn't appear in the list until Pizza Hut appears in the No. 13 spot.

Panera Bread, Chipotle, and Taco Bell round out the top 5.

Here is the full list.

