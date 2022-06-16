Seven Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Massachusetts

Seven Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts as of Thursday, June 16, the Department of Public Health (DPH) said.

This comes nearly a month after the first confirmed case in the state on May 18, according to DPH. Overall, there have been 84 cases of the Monkeypox virus in the US this year.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, and none of the close contacts from Massachusetts’ first case developed monkeypox during their monitoring period, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the United States,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant."

While the latest case was linked to a man who just came back from international travel, DPH says most recent cases are not linked to this. That person is self-isolating as a result.

Monkeypox symptoms include a rash that could be preceded by a prodrome including fever, lymphadenopathy, and often other non-specific symptoms such as malaise, headache, and muscle aches. While there is no specific treatment for the disease, antivirals that treat smallpox may prove beneficial.

DPH said they will provide updated case counts every Thursday, starting June 23. More information about the case and the disease can be found on DPH's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.