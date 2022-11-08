Robert Downey Jr. Bikes Around Boston During Visit To MIT, Cambridge

Iron Man ditched the thrusters and rocket packs on his suit during his visit to Boston this week when he toured Tony Stark's alma mater MIT. Instead, actor Robert Downey Jr. pedaled his way around Cambridge on a bike Wednesday, Aug. 10, to highlight his initiative to save the planet for real and not just in his movies.

Downey shared several photos and videos of his exploits around town through the social media account for his FootPrint Coalition, which invests in technologies that fight climate change and promote sustainability.

He posted a video explaining the value of bike lanes as he cruised across the Mass Ave. Bridge.

The "Iron Man" star has been posting photos around Boston for weeks. His first was a pic he shared with visionary engineer and biophysicist Hugh Herr, MIT professor and co-director of the K.Lisa Yang Center for Bionics. Herr, a double amputee, is one of the leading experts in cutting-edge biomechanic prosthetics, Boston.com reported.

Downey shouted out Herr's work in an Instagram post that drew likes from some of his A-List pals, including Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Optogenetics! Biomechatronics! Osseointegration! Magnetomicrometry!," he captioned the post. "Tony Stark went to MIT, and thanks to Hugh Herr and the K. Lisa Yang Center For Bionics, I’m witnessing the REAL WORLD TECHNOLOGY MIRACLES that will affect countless lives in previously unimaginable ways. It’s an honor and a privilege to be an Executive Advisory Board member, and I’m excited to make y’all part of this heroic journey to a brighter future.”

