Post Malone Postpones Boston Show After Cracking 3 Ribs From On-Stage Fall

Post Malone had to push off his Boston performance after taking a heavy fall on stage, resulting in a "stabbing pain," the rapper said on Twitter.

The "Psycho" singer sustained three cracked ribs when he fell through a hole on stage during his show in Columbus, OH on Sept. 18, according to a video posted to Twitter.

Malone said he was in the hospital the night of his concert at TD Garden and apologized to fans for having to postpone his performance.

"I feel terrible but I promise I'm going to make this up to you," he continued. "I love you Boston. I'll see you soon."

Fans who bought tickets for the Boston show can hold onto their tickets and use them for the new date, TD Garden said on Twitter.

The next scheduled stop on Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sept. 27. Tickets can be found online.

