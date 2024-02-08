Man Accused Of Leaving Girlfriend's Body At Logan Airport Escapes Custody In Kenya: Reports

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe is wanted in the murder of 31-year-old Margaret (Maggie) Mbitu last year. Police had arrested him at a nightclub in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 29 and were holding him for extradition to Massachusetts to stand trial for the slaying.

WCVB reported that Kangethe was removed from prison after he requested to speak with his attorney. But while waiting at the police station, the 40-year-old snuck out and jumped into a waiting van that whisked him away.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Kenyan officials are searching for him.

“We have been informed by federal officials that Kevin Kangethe has escaped from police custody in Kenya,” he said in a news release. “It is our hope that Kenyan law enforcement will do their utmost to recapture Kangethe so that we can continue seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and her family."

Mbitu was last seen alive leaving work in Halifax at 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. She worked in group homes helping disabled people.

Police found her body in a car in the Central Parking garage at Logan Airport around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. Mbitu and Kangethe had been dating.

A GoFundMe to pay her Mbitu's funeral raised more than $10,000.

