Man Accused Of Abusive Sexual Contact On Flight To Boston

A 42-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly groping two women on a cross-country redeye flight into Massachusetts, federal authorities announced.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, of Modesto, California, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport for allegedly engaging in abusive sexual contact with two women aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday, May 31.

Federal prosecutors said that during the overnight flight, Dhillon allegedly abused the two women, including one who was traveling with a baby.

It is alleged that the first victim reported that Dhillon, who was sitting in the aisle next to her, touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her.

The woman allegedly called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me,” prosecutors said.

The second victim, who was sitting in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, reported that he allegedly also reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle.

Flight crew then intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the duration of the flight, they said.

When the flight arrived in Boston, police escorted Dhillon off the plane and placed him under arrest.

Dhillon was charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He is being held pending his next detention hearing on Thursday, June 2.

If convicted, Dhillon faces up to three years in prison and a year of supervised release on each charge. He is also subject to up to a $250,000 fine.

