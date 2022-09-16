Here's When Massachusetts Will Start Returning $2.94 Billion To Taxpayers

Massachusetts taxpayers can expect their piece of a $2.94 billion pie starting this November, Governor Charlier Baker announced Friday, Sept. 16.

With the state making "stronger-than expected" tax revenues for the Fiscal Year 2022, Massachusetts plans on giving those funds back to eligible taxpayers starting next month.

“With families facing continued pressure from high prices and inflation, these returns will provide some needed relief," Baker said.

Taxpayers must have filed their 2021 state tax return on or before October 17, 2022 to be eligible. Funds may be reduced if someone has unpaid taxes, unpaid child support or certain other debts, Baker said.

Eligible taxpayers should receive their funds either through the mail as a check or through direct deposit.

