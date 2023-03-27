East Boston Student, 15, Dies In Weekend Skiing Accident In New Hampshire

A 15-year-old student from Massachusetts died in skiing accident at a New Hampshire ski area this past weekend, according to the teenager's school and other media outlets.

Christoper DiPrima, who attended Excel Academy Charter School in East Boston, died in the accident that happened at Pats Peak in Henniker, NH, on Saturday, March 26, Boston.com reports. The boy was identified by his family and school on Sunday.

"Christopher was a 10th grader at XLHS and graduated from XLGW in 2021," Excel Academy wrote on Facebook. "Christopher was a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met. He will be truly missed."

The school adjusted their schedule and made counselors available to students on Monday as a result of Christoper's death.

The accident happened on the resort's Duster Trails around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for Pats Peak told Boston.com. A rescue squad brought Christoper to Concord Hospital where he later died, the outlet reports.

Pats Peak suspended daily operations as a result of the accident and will reassess operations for the following weekend as well, the resort said on Facebook.

