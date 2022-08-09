Driver Hospitalized After School Buses Collide In Boston: Report

A school bus driver is hospitalized with minor injuries after his bus collided with another early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, in Boston bus yard, NBC Boston reports.

The crash at Hyde Park depot was first reported about 5:39 a.m., the outlet reports. Video obtained by WVCB shows the crash unfolding.

Thursday was the first day of school Boston Public School students, according to the district's calendar. The incident remains under investigation.

