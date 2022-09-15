Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Dirty' Ex-Quincy Police Lt. Busted After Offering FL Teen Money For Sex: Police
News

Cambridge Driver Sexually Assaulted Woman In Back Of His Cab: DA's Office

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The assault happened in the parking lot of the Beachmont T stop on the Blue Line
The assault happened in the parking lot of the Beachmont T stop on the Blue Line Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Cambridge taxi driver is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the back of his cab at an MBTA station parking lot over the weekend, authorities said.

Bereket Meshesha, age 44, was charged in connection with the assault that happened in the Beachmont station parking lot in Revere in the overnight hours of Saturday, Sept. 10, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said.

Responding officers found Meshesha standing outside his cab with the woman passed out in the back seat, the office said. A witness told police they saw Meshesha touching the woman above the waist, drive away, then come back a short time after.

The witness then saw Meshesha touch the victim below the waist and called police, the office reports. Meshesha later told investigators that he picked the woman up outside a Boston nightclub around 2:30 a.m. that night. 

He was subsequently arrested and was charged with indecent assault and battery and kidnapping, the office reports. Meshesha due back in court on Oct. 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.