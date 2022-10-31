Boston Woman Held On Bail For Trying To Set People On Fire In Downtown Crossing

A Boston woman was held on $5,000 bail and ordered to stay away from her victims after trying to light people on fire in downtown last week, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a woman pointing a lighter and Lysol at people outside the Roche Bros in Downtown Crossing around 4:41 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

When officers arrived, the woman, later identified as Syrette Copeland, ran away. She was arrested after a brief struggle with officers in Downtown Crossing Station, the office reports.

Officers later learned that Copeland took the lighter and Lysol from Roche Bros and tried setting people on fire. One person even said they felt Copeland spray the disinfectant before trying to light it, the office reports.

“This woman is lucky she didn’t cause serious injuries to her victims or to herself by engaging in such dangerous behavior," DA Kevin Hayden said. "I’m thankful that the staff members in the store were alert and provided information that led to this arrest."

Copeland was charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one charge of resisting arrest, and one charge of possessing an incendiary device/chemical/bio/nuclear weapon. She is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 17, the office reports.

