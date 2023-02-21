Boston Stabber Known As 'Dog Bite' Denied Bail: DA

A man who fled the state after stabbing and killing a person has been ordered held without bail, officials say.

Dwight Watson, also known as "Dog Bite," was denied bail on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the charges of stabbing a man to death in the summer of 2022, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

Watson, of Boston, is charged with the death of 48-year-old Urvin Gerald, who he stabbed in the early morning hours of July 16, 2022, at the Mount Horeb Lodge parking lot on Harvard Street.

Police arrived at the Harvard Street social club to find Gerald, of Dorchester, suffering from a stab wound, but 55-year-old Watson was not found on site. Gerald was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Watson, who officials say was a regular at Mount Horeb Lodge, got into an altercation with the victim earlier the same night and was removed from the building. Surveillance footage showed Gerald leaving the social club through the back door, where he is promptly stabbed by Watson, who ran off.

A police investigation determined that Watson had fled the state. Watson ended up in Ohio where U.S. Marshals arrested him on a murder warrant.

Watson was transported back to Boston the weekend prior to his Tuesday, Feb. 21 court date by the Boston Police fugitive unit.

“Mr. Watson has found out, as have so many before him, that leaving the state is in no way an escape from justice,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Watson will next be in court on March 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

