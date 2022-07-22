Boston Man Convicted Of Stabbing 31-Year-Old Brockton Father Of 2 Dead

A Brockton jury convicted a South Boston man this week of killing a 31-year-old father of two during a fight at a gas station in 2020, prosecutors said.

Cody Urban, 25, was convicted with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Samuel Rutledge on Thursday, July 21, prosecutors said.

The stabbing happened on August 23, 2020, just before 10 p.m. at a Stop 'N Gas on Warren Street in Brockton, The Enterprise reported.

Rutledge and his girlfriend pulled into the station to get gas, but Urban's car was blocking the pumps, the report said.

Rutledge got out of his car, and the two argued. A fight broke out, and Rutledge punched Urban. Urban stabbed the Brockton man six times, prosecutors said, a sped off in his car.

Rutledge's girlfriend rushed him to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died later. Rutledge had a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl at the time of his death, The Enterprise said.

The jury deliberated for six hours before returning the guilty verdict. A judge will sentence Urban on Aug. 4, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.