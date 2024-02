Jose Rodrigues, of Dorchester, won the prize playing the "777" scratch-off game.

He elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before) taxes rather than the annuity.

Rodrigues said he'll use the money to pay off his mortgage.

He bought the ticket at O'Brien's Wines & Liquors at 1911 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

