Revere Woman Wins $4 Million In Massive Lottery Score

A gas station lottery ticket can turn into a substantial down payment for a house, as demonstrated by a lucky Revere woman.

Merari Gutierrez Garci won a hefty $4 million prize with her "Emeralds 50X" instant ticket, choosing to split the sum into 20 annual payments of $200,000 before taxes. She picked up her check on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and plans to buy a house with her windfall.

Garci bought her ticket at Everett Sunoco on Revere Beach Parkway. The Sunoco will also benefit from Gaci's luck, receiving a $10,000 bonus for its part in the big win.

