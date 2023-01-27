Mayor Wu Prioritizes Rent Control, Green Housing In Boston 2023 Agenda

Rent control and affordable housing are top priorities for the City of Boston's 2023-2024 legislative agenda, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing her push for fair and accessible housing according to the agenda posted by the mayor's office on Friday, Jan. 20, building on Wu's previous housing-focused initiatives.

The agenda's proposals would amend state laws if passed and include initiatives for transportation, early education, climate, and planning and development in addition to housing.

The city of Boston plans to file a home rule petition to minimize rent gouging and displacement, according to the agenda.

Rent increases in multiple apartment buildings would be tied to inflation, according to The Boston Globe. Increases would also be limited to 10% per year.

Local builders will be eligible to receive free land if they work with the city to create quality, affordable housing, Wu said in her State of the City address delivered on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Wu highlighted her plans for "green" housing in her speech, including a plan for civic green spaces and new community centers in Grove Hall and the North End.

To combat efficient homes, residents will receive help to retrofit the houses to save money on utility bills and protect against flooding and heat. Municipal buildings will receive similar makeovers, Wu promised.

The mayor said she is signing an Executive Order mandating that all new construction and major renovations for Boston schools, municipal buildings, and public housing use no fossil fuels.

We can’t grow sustainably unless our residents are secure in their homes," Wu said in her address. "Our housing crisis displaces children and families, drives down enrollment in schools, hurts local businesses, increases homelessness, and strains our public health and safety systems."

