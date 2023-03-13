Like Father Like Son: Boston Man Uses Father's Numbers For 28 Years, Wins Big

A man who used his father's lottery numbers to win $100,000 now plans to share his winnings with his mother.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize in the Mass Cash lottery game is 1 in 324,632, but Theofanis Bougas used his family's luck to beat the odds and score the game's biggest prize on Friday, March 3, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Bougas, of Brighton, has been playing his father's lottery numbers, 6-8-19-20-26, for 28 years.

He bought his lucky ticket at 6-Twelve Convenience store, located at 628 East Broadway in South Boston. The convenience store will receive a $1,000 bonus for its part in the big win.

