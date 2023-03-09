Leukemia Diagnosis Hits Massachusetts Father, EMT 'With Unfailing Energy'

Loved ones are hoping to restore the health of a Massachusetts father and EMT who is battling a potentially fatal disease, according to an online fundraiser.

"This whole experience hit me like a ton of bricks," Tristan Andersen said in a YouTube video from his hospital bed. "I never expected to have such a serious diagnosis at such a young age."

Tristan was recently diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his older brother Trevor Andersen.

Trevor said family and friends were incredibly shocked to hear about Tristan's diagnosis as he is someone "with unfailing energy" who "cares for his body."

"In his job, as in all aspects of life, Tristan acts from his deep spirituality practice, based on loving kindness and compassion," Trevor wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He provides extra care to his patients by offering Reiki or their choice of music from his extensive playlists. His commitment to his patients and coworkers is unwavering."

Tristan, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, now faces five days of chemotherapy for up to a year, his brother said. Trevor is seeking donations to help support Tristan's family, including his 12-year-old daughter Eden, during this tough time.

"Please help this kind, altruistic soul support himself, his family and his survival by contributing toward his medical and living expenses during his period of intense treatment," Trevor said. "Join us in giving back to this healer. The world needs him."

People interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.