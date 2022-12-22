'Brave' Hawaiian 4-Year-Old Boy Asks Santa For Brain Surgery In Boston

Boston may be swirling with bad weather, but a Hawaiian family is raising money to swap the tropics for snow to get their child the best quality healthcare.

Four-year-old Jack was thought to have flu-like symptoms until an ER trip on Thursday, Dec. 15 sent him to a larger hospital in Kauai that revealed a mass in Jack's brain, according to a GoFundMe.

The boy's treatment, which will likely include brain surgery, requires a medically-staffed flight to a Boston hospital, with an estimated out-of-pocket cost of $190,000.

"Jack has been brave, but also understandably shocked and scared," the GoFundMe fundraiser website reads. "His physical and mental state have quickly deteriorated while awaiting an action plan that will be the safest course of action."

The family's GoFundMe describes Jack as sweet, spirited, sensitive, and smart. He is dealing with headaches and vertigo, and is unable to walk because of the brain mass.

Jack has already been airlifted to yet another hospital in Honolulu where he has received a slew of tests to give his family a specific diagnosis. Jack's neurosurgeon, who has prescribed Jack steroids to reduce the swelling in his brain, suspects the problem is an AVM or cavernoma vascular lesion.

Jack's parents, Elizabeth and Ron, are fighting to get the flight covered by insurance. Fundraiser proceeds will go towards the flight, as well as accommodations for Jack and his family, and follow-up treatment in Boston.

"Jack has a baby sister, Isla, and all they want in this moment is to be together to help Jack through this crisis," the GoFundMe says. "Much love, big Mahalo & Aloha from Jack and his family."

The campaign had raised more than $30,000 as of Thursday night. People looking to donate can do so by clicking here.

