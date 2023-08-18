More Rabid Raccoons Found In Boston

This one was found near Hillside Avenue in Mission Hill. Three others were found in Jamaica Plain, and another was picked up in Roslindale.

Rabies is transmitted through scratches and bites from infected animals. Animals infected with the virus are aggressive and may attack.

So far, no humans have contracted the virus. Rabies is treatable if you seek medical attention promptly. If not, it is nearly 100 percent fatal, according to the World Health Organization.

The city provided a list of tips to protect yourself and your pets.

Avoid and report wildlife that is behaving strangely or that appears sick or injured.

Keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination

Supervise pets when they are outdoors

Seek medical care immediately if you are bitten or scratched by an animal.

Seek care for your pet right away if they are scratched or bitten by a potentially rabid animal.

Do not attempt to touch or feed wild animals.

Boston Animal Care and Control is holding two free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats at the BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the BCYF Tobin Community Center on Sept. 30th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Animal control officials ask anyone who sees any wild animal that appears sick, injured, or behaving oddly to contact them at 617-635-5348.

