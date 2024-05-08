According to OpenTable’s Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024, six eateries in Essex and Suffolk counties are among the best brunch places in the US.

To determine this, the website took a look at more than 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the brunch spots most enjoyed by visitors.

The first eatery on the list, Brassica Kitchen, is located in Boston at 3710 Washington St. and serves a mix of breakfast plates, sandwiches, espresso drinks, and "crushable" cocktails.

One Opentable reviewer raved about the place: "My only regret is not being able to try every single thing on the menu."

The second restaurant on the list, Ledger Restaurant & Bar, is located in Salem at 125 Washington St. and offers traditional 19th-century dishes and cocktails from Executive Chef Daniel Gursha.

"We enjoyed the ambiance, the cocktails, the finesse of the meal, the wine, the dessert," wrote one reviewer, who added, "Definitely a place we'll return to next time we're in Salem."

The third spot on the list, Moonshine 152, is located in Boston at 152 Dorchester Ave. and serves East and West Coast-inspired comfort and street food. The place is also known for its award-winning Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings.

The fourth place on the list, Prima, is located in Boston at 10 City Square and is an Italian restaurant planted firmly in a historic Boston neighborhood.

One reviewer called the eatery's brunch scene "lively" and "diverse."

The next restaurant on the list, Silver Dove Afternoon Tea, is located in Boston at 24 Tremont St., is a full-service tearoom where visitors can pair their tea with finger sandwiches, cakes, scones, macarons, and more.

"The small savories and sweets were rich and delicious," wrote one reviewer, who had more praise for the eatery: "The tea was, of course, top-flight...Service was as special as one could hope for."

Lastly, rounding out the list was Waverly Kitchen and Bar, located in Boston at 231 Bunker Hill St. Also located in the heart of Boston, the restaurant offers visitors a comfortable meal by a fireplace just steps away from iconic stops such as the Bunker Hill Monument and the Freedom Trail.

Opentable's full list of top brunch places in America can be viewed by clicking here.

