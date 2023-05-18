Fair 60°

SHARE

Massachusetts's Best Birria Taco Is 'Unorthodox', And It's In Boston

Birria tacos have taken over the American foodie scene in the last decade, and the best one in Massachusetts is only a stones throw away from Fenway Park, according to Mashable. 

The best birria tacos are filled with a slow-cooked meat and then dipped in the braising liquid.
The best birria tacos are filled with a slow-cooked meat and then dipped in the braising liquid. Photo Credit: Unsplash / Nahima Aparicio
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Taqueria El Barrio, located inside Boston's Time Out Market, sells what Mashable calls "the best" birria taco in Massachusetts, but its slow-braised birria beef comes wrapped in flour tortillas, which Mashable deems "rather unorthodox." ,

The tacos, served with cilantro and onion, are reasonably priced, at only $4.35 each. 

The family-owned restaurant also serves up birria quesadillas, along with a variety of other tacos, quesadillas, and plates. 

Diners can polish off their meals with a dessert of churros, with their choice of dipping sauce. 

Click here to read more from Mashable. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE