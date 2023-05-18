Massachusetts's Best Birria Taco Is 'Unorthodox', And It's In Boston

Taqueria El Barrio, located inside Boston's Time Out Market, sells what Mashable calls "the best" birria taco in Massachusetts, but its slow-braised birria beef comes wrapped in flour tortillas, which Mashable deems "rather unorthodox." ,

The tacos, served with cilantro and onion, are reasonably priced, at only $4.35 each.

The family-owned restaurant also serves up birria quesadillas, along with a variety of other tacos, quesadillas, and plates.

Diners can polish off their meals with a dessert of churros, with their choice of dipping sauce.

