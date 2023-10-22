Massachusetts 2nd Best In US For Healthcare; Midwestern State Claims Title: Study

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states under four categories, including healthcare access, outcomes, cost, and quality of hospital care.

Each category is given a score on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the worst result for that category. Only Minnesota scored better than Massachusetts.

The study revealed that the Bay State has the lowest percentage of residents without health insurance coverage (2.50 percent) and the highest number of specialist physicians (32.13 per 10,000 state residents).

Massachusetts placed third best under the healthcare access category.

The study also ranked the Bay State with the second highest number of primary care physicians (23.34 per 10,000 state residents), nurse practitioners (14.59 per 10,000 state residents), and critical care physicians (1.01 per 10,000 adults).

Furthermore, Massachusetts landed in seventh place for assessing healthcare outcomes. It placed second for various outcome-related metrics, including infant, diabetes, and stroke mortality rates.

Each state then received an overall score, with Massachusetts garnering 2.26 out of 100, placing it in second place just behind Minnesota. The North Star State scored 0 out of 100, making it tops in the nation.

Besides Massachusetts, some of the other best states for healthcare can be found throughout the Northeast, including neighboring states Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The South garnered the worst results, with Georgia, the Carolinas, Alabama, and Mississippi all in the bottom five.

Click here to read the study.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.