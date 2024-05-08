Marquis Alexander, 32, of Randolph, was charged with assault with a hypodermic needle, possession of heroin (subsequent offense), and possession of a class E drug (subsequent offense), the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

He was being held on $2,500 bail, but Alexander's bail from a previous arrest was revoked, authorities said.

A woman flagged down an MBTA officer in the Atlantic Avenue and Essex Street area just after 1 p.m. to report that a man had approached her and threatened to hurt her.

She said she was sitting at a Silver Line bus stop on Essex Street when Alexanswer approached her to ask for the time. She didn't respond. Alexander replied, "I know I'm on drugs" before lifting a hypodermic needle and continued, "If I stab you with this needle full of blood," the prosecutor relayed.

The woman ran away to find an officer.

When police arrested Alexander they found a needle on him, along with a gum wrapper with what appeared to be heroin inside and a plastic bag believed to be filled with crushed narcotic pills, the prosecutor said.

Alexander has a long rap sheet with convictions for violent and drug offenses dating back until 2003, authorities said. He's been arrested in Boston, Brockton, and Quincy, the prosecutor said.

He served three years in prison for armed robbery in 2019.

