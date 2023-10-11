A Few Clouds 60°

Man Who Pulled Trigger In Chelsea Killing Caught In South Boston: Police

Police in Chelsea say they have arrested a man who killed a 23-year-old on Sunday night, Oct. 8. 

Santos David Canizales was shot and killed on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Chelsea.
Josh Lanier
Edgar Nerys, 28, was captured Wednesday in South Boston, Massachusetts State Police said. He is charged with murder. 

Police say Nerys shot and killed Santos David Canizales just before 10:30 p.m. near Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.  

Nerys will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court, authorities said. 

Santos David's mother, Lizett Leiva, created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral services. 

Click here for more information on that fundraising campaign. 

