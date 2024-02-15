Man Wanted For Shooting Of Detective In Mass Nabbed After Stepping Off Flight In Boston

Denzel Gomes, age 18, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14 by local, state, and federal authorities after stepping off an international flight at Logan International Airport, Massachusetts State Police announced.

According to police, Gomes was wanted in connection with the shooting of an undercover New Bedford Police detective on July 17, 2023.

On the day of the shooting, the detective had been conducting surveillance in the North End of New Bedford when shots were fired from a passing car. The detective was struck in the face, and another person in the area was hit in the foot, authorities said.

The detective survived their injuries.

In the weeks after the shooting, New Bedford Police, the US Marshals Service, and other agencies worked to identify the three suspects who had been inside the passing vehicle. After two of the suspects were arrested, Gomes, who was suspected of pulling the trigger, was identified, according to police.

Evidence against Gomes was later presented to a grand jury, which then returned a seven-count indictment against him. Authorities soon began trying to find him and determined he had fled the country before his indictment.

While closely monitoring his location, state police were tipped off that Gomes was scheduled to arrive at Logan on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Because of this, authorities were waiting at Terminal E for Gomes's arrival.

Gomes is now charged with:

Two counts of armed assault with intent to murder;

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Assault and battery with a firearm;

Attempted assault and battery with a firearm;

Carrying a firearm without a license.

Gomes will be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 15.

