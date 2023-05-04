Overcast 46°

SHARE

Man Wanted For Double Assault, Battery Incidents In Boston: Police

Police are requesting the public's help to identify a person responsible for two separate assaults on the same morning, officials say.

Police are sharing images of the suspect to help identify the man.
Police are sharing images of the suspect to help identify the man. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

The two assault and battery incidents occurred in the morning of Tuesday, May 2 in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue and 80 Francis Street, according to the Boston Police Department. 

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark-colored sneakers. 

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at (617) 343-4275.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE