Man Wanted For Double Assault, Battery Incidents In Boston: Police

The two assault and battery incidents occurred in the morning of Tuesday, May 2 in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue and 80 Francis Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark-colored sneakers.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at (617) 343-4275.

