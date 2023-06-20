Man Drove Mercedes 'Over The Fence' Of Chelsea Parking Lot, Striking Teen Girl

Chelsea Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash in the parking lot of RISE Recreational Marijuana Dispensary, located on Beacham Street, just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, State Police report.

Initial investigation suggested that a 2020 Mercedes Benz sedan, driven by 44-year-old Ceserino Borelli, was speeding down the street when went off the road, crashed through a fence and entered the dispensary's parking lot.

Witnesses told investigators that Borelli's car "flew over the fence" before striking the girl, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

After hitting the girl, Borelli kept driving and struck a parked Nissan SUV, State Police added. He then got out of the vehicle and walked towards the front of RISE before lying on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old taken to a Boston hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

During his arraignment in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday, Borelli was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and speeding.

Borelli was placed on a $7,500 bail and was ordered to not drive and stay in Massachusetts while the case against him is still pending, the DA's Office said.

He will return for a pre-trail hearing on July 19. Meanwhile the crash remains under investigation.

