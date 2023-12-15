Man Dies From Stab Wounds In Boston Hospital: Police

Boston officers found the man at 186 Gove Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., suffering from life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. Authorities have not released his name pending family notification.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Boston police homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

